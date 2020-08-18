Steelton-Highspire School District to start school year online

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — The Steelton-Highspire School District is now starting the beginning of the school year with remote learning after analyzing data, surveys, and taking into account Dauphin County’s positive testing rate.

“While we know that face-to-face learning is best for all students, we also believe that this is the best option for our district to begin the 20-21 school year,” Superintendents Travis Waters said in a letter to families.

The letter cited several reasons for starting remote: disproportionate effects that coronavirus has on communities with a similar demographic to Steel-High, data from school re-opening in other states, and the high positivity rate in Dauphin County.

The district had originally planned to hold in-person instruction four days a week, which would have required daily temperature readings, mask-wearing, and staggered transportation to and from school.