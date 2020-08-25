Students return to in-person learning at local Catholic school

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Students at St. Patrick School in Carlisle returned to in-person learning. About one-third of the student body is new students, with several from public schools.

“I think a lot of folks came because they wanted to be here five days a week but I think they also saw what we did in the spring and how successful we were with that immediate online learning,” said Antoinette Oliverio, principal of St. Patrick School.

Despite the growing number of students, each class is capped at 18 students per room. Desks are spread out with personal bags or bins for supplies so students don’t have to share. Masks are worn at all times but students can take a mask break once an hour for about ten minutes.

“They keep it on, I think because it’s been going on for so long, they’re kind of used to it,” said Oliverio.

When it’s time to change classes, students and teachers follow a strict routine so the hallways don’t get crowded. Students keep their books in their book bags instead of lockers. In the cafeteria, students get temperatures checked and can sit across the room from each other at 7-foot tables.

“At first it looked a little impersonal but after today I realized the kids didn’t really care, they were just glad to be together and to be sitting with someone and be able to talk to someone,” said Oliverio.

Principal Oliverio says despite all the changes, she’s optimistic about the new school year.

“I see how cooperative the teachers are but how cooperative the students and the parents are and I think as long as we have that support and cooperation, we can do this,” said Oliverio.

Only ten families chose complete virtual learning. Families can change a student’s learning style throughout the year.