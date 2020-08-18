Susquehanna Township School District pushes back fall start date

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) -- East Pennsboro Area School District is switching to 100% remote learning just one week before the school year was set to begin, due to increasing concerns by teachers and staff.

The school district sent out an email to families Monday night saying the decision was made during a special executive session to reopen in Level I- 100% remote learning. In Level I teachers are required to teach from their classrooms and not at home. Lessons will be recorded for the students' benefit, and teachers will be available during students' classes to answer questions.