Susquehanna Township School District pushes back fall start date

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Susquehanna Township School District officials have announced that the start of classes will be delayed. The school board voted at a meeting on Monday to push back the beginning of fall classes from Aug. 31 to Sept. 8.
by: WHTM StaffPosted: / Updated:
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Susquehanna Township School District officials have announced that the start of classes will be delayed. The school board voted at a meeting on Monday to push back the beginning of fall classes from Aug. 31 to Sept. 8.