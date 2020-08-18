Susquehanna Township School District pushes back fall start date

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Susquehanna Township School District officials have announced that the start of classes will be delayed. The school board voted at a meeting on Monday to push back the beginning of fall classes from Aug. 31 to Sept. 8.

