Susquenita School District to switch to hybrid learning after positive COVID tests

DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) — Susquenita School District announced Friday that its schools will transition to a hybrid learning model starting next week after the district recently has positive COVID-19 cases.

The district says it will break students into two groups based on last names. “Group A” will include students with the last names A-K, and”Group B” will include students with the last names L-Z.

Wednesdays will be designated as remote learning days for all students. Heavy cleaning will to

occur on Wednesdays and Friday evenings/Saturdays as needed. Teachers will work remotely

on Wednesdays so as not to interfere with the cleaning.

The district plans to begin its hybrid learning model on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 and it will remain in place until the end of the first marking period on Oct. 27, 2020.

Superintendent Kent Smith said in a statement:

We are committed to providing Face-to-Face learning through our Hybrid instructional model as

much as possible, but also understand that the virus may interrupt our plans from time to

time. We strongly encourage you to model mitigation efforts in your home, and encourage your

friends and neighbors by wearing masks and practicing physical distancing so we can keep

having school. Our staff and students did an amazing job following all the safety protocols

earlier this week and we still ended up home on Wednesday. Please, please, please encourage

those you know to help us by following recommended mitigation guidelines across the county. We want to remind you of some expectations as we move to our Hybrid schedule. While in the

Hybrid schedule, we need to take attendance daily and students need to complete work. When

scheduled for remote learning, your child’s attendance will be based on the completion of

assignments and attendance at virtual meetings on Zoom. If your child does not complete

assignments, they will be marked absent for a half or full-day. As always, you will receive an

email asking for an excuse in the case of illness or a medical appointment. We thank you in advance for your understanding and patience during this extremely difficult

time. Additional information will be forthcoming as necessary from your building principals and

teachers. Superintendent Kent Smith

For the the full letter from the district and for more about the hybrid learning plans click here.