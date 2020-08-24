Technical glitches prominent as schools host first day of classes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday, the Central Dauphin School District sent notices to parents during the first day of school alerting them there was a glitch in the ZOOM system impacting students both locally and nationally.

abc27 spoke with several parents who said it was a distraction, and ultimately beyond their control.

Andy Cornman’s son, Sebastian, didn’t have any problems on his first day at school online, however.

“He was excited about the new school year,” Cornman said. “He was looking forward to seeing who was in his class.”

The East Pennsboro Area School District is using Google Meets for online instruction.

Superintendent Dr. Donna Dunar says some students had problems logging on, but said she is confident it will not be an ongoing issue moving forward.

“We expanded our bandwidth,” Dunar said. “I think with so many people online, it is causing some issues.”

She says teachers and students did a good job working together on the first day of classes.