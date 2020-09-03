Temple University announces suspension of all in-person classes for Fall Semester

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, Sept. 3, President Englert and Provost Epps announced in-person course instruction has been suspended for the fall semester at Temple University.

President Englert said in a statement:

In the last few weeks, as we welcomed back students for the fall semester, we have engaged in extensive testing and tracked the results. Fortunately, those who have tested positive for COVID-19 have shown either no or mild to moderate flu-like symptoms. Each step of the way, our decisions have been data driven. Now, in light of the recent increase in positive test results among our students, and after consultation with our own healthcare professionals and leaders at the Philadelphia Department of Public Health, we have concluded that the data indicate it is time to pivot to primarily online education, as we said we would be prepared to do.

That is why we are announcing that the current suspension of all but essential in-person teaching on Temple University’s domestic campuses will continue for the remainder of the fall semester. Essentials-only courses are those for which educational objectives cannot be achieved without all or some in-person instruction. We estimate that 95% of courses will be online for the remainder of the semester. Employees currently working on campus should continue to do so until notified otherwise by your supervisor. We will continue to work together as a community to ensure that students receive the quality education they expect from Temple and continue progress toward their degree.