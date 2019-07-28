The Buzz on Energy Drinks

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that adolescents do not consume energy drinks, yet between 30–50% reported consuming energy drinks.

These drinks are often used by students to provide an extra boost in energy. However, the stimulants in these drinks can have a harmful effect on the nervous system.

In 2007, 1,145 adolescents aged 12 to 17 went to the emergency room for an energy drink related emergency, in 2011 that number climbed to 1,499.

Some of the dangers of energy drinks include:

Dehydration (not enough water in your body)

Heart complications (such as irregular heartbeat and heart failure)

Anxiety (feeling nervous and jittery)

Insomnia (unable to sleep)

SOURCE: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention