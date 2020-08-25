Central Dauphin elementary school teacher tests positive for COVID19, 3 other teachers quarantining

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Central Dauphin School District says a kindergarten teacher at South Side Elementary has tested positive for COVID19 and three other kindergarten teachers were sent home to quarantine.

The district sais that teacher was not present in school on Monday, August 24, and has not been around students.

The teacher’s symptoms arose over the weekend and the positive test results were not available until midday Monday.

As a precaution and on the advice of the District’s physician, three other kindergarten teachers were sent home to quarantine. There will be coverage for those classes and teaching will continue.

The kindergarten classrooms were completely cleaned and disinfected.

The Central Dauphin School District is operating with a hybrid learning plan.

School Board President Ford Thompson said, “none of these options are without problems. We are going to look at this every two to four weeks as to whether or not this is still working and if for some good fortune we can go back full time we will.”

