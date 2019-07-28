Tips on managing after-school hours

Part of each school day includes what happens before, and after school.

Before and after school care, homework and winding down at the end of the day all play a part in a successful school day.

The following health and safety tips are from the American Academy of Pediatrics.

BEFORE AND AFTER-SCHOOL CHILD CARE

During early and middle childhood, children need supervision. A responsible adult should be available to get them ready and off to school in the morning and supervise them after-school until you return home from work.



If a family member will care for your child, communicate the need to follow consistent rules set by the parent regarding schedules, discipline and homework.



Children approaching adolescence (11- and 12-year-olds) should not come home to an empty house in the afternoon unless they show unusual maturity for their age.



If alternate adult supervision is not available, parents should make special efforts to supervise their children from a distance. Children should have a set time when they are expected to arrive at home and should check in with a neighbor or with a parent by phone or video chat.



If you choose an after-school program for your child, inquire about the training of the staff. There should be a high staff-to-child ratio, trained persons to address health issues and emergencies, and the rooms and the playground should be safe.



DEVELOPING GOOD HOMEWORK AND STUDY HABITS

Schedule ample time for homework; build this time into choices about participation in after-school activities.



Create an environment that is conducive to doing homework starting at a young age.



Children need a consistent work space in their bedroom or another part of the home that is quiet, without distractions, and promotes study.



Be available to answer questions and offer assistance but never do a child’s homework for her.



Establish a household rule that the TV and other electronic distractions stay off during homework time.



Take steps to help alleviate eye fatigue, neck fatigue and brain fatigue while studying. It may be helpful to close the books for a few minutes, stretch, and take a break periodically when it will not be too disruptive.



Supervise computer and internet use.



By high school, it’s not uncommon for teachers to ask students to submit homework electronically and perform other tasks on a computer. If your child doesn’t have access to a computer or the internet at home, work with teachers and school administration to develop appropriate accommodations.



If your child is having difficulty focusing on or completing homework, discuss this with your child’s teacher, school counselor, or health care provider.



If your child is struggling with a particular subject, speak with your child’s teacher for recommendations on how you or another person can help your child at home or at school. If you have concerns about the assignments your child is receiving, talk with their teacher.



For general homework problems that cannot be worked out with the teacher, a tutor may be considered.



Some children need extra help organizing their homework. Checklists, timers, and parental supervision can help overcome homework problems.



Some children may need help remembering their assignments. Work with your child and their teacher to develop an appropriate way to keep track of their assignments – such as an assignment notebook.





