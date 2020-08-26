WATCH: Ali and Mark discuss the challenges surrounding the upcoming school year

Abc27’s Ali Lanyon and Mark Hall teamed up to discuss the challenges surrounding the upcoming school year.

Ali Lanyon has two children in elementary school, ages seven and nine. Both of her kids are attending school on a hybrid model.

Mark Hall has two children in school. His son is a 17 year old high school senior his daughter is 13 and in middle school. His son is doing a hybrid model two days in class and three online and his daughter is doing 100 percent online.

In this back-to-school special the topics discussed include schools and internet connectivity, tips to succeed with remote learning, how to get kids to wear masks, back-to-school anxiety, tips for kids playing sports, and more.

