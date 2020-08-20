With schools opening soon, police remind the public to be careful on roadways

GETTY- A multi-ethnic group of elementary age children are getting on a school bus. The kids’ backs are to the camera. They are running towards the school bus which is parked with its door open. It’s a rainy day and the kids are wearing jackets, rain boots and backpacks.

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s that time of year again! Children will be walking to and from school in the mornings and afternoons. School buses will also be making frequent stops to pick up and discharge students.

The Manheim Township Police Department has compiled the following information for motorists to encourage everyone to drive carefully:

Slow down – Speed limits in school zones are reduced for a reason. A pedestrian struck by a vehicle traveling at 25 mph is nearly two-thirds less likely to be killed compared to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle traveling just 10 mph faster.

Come to a Complete Stop – Research shows that more than one-third of drivers roll through stop signs in school zones or neighborhoods. Always come to a complete stop, checking carefully for children on sidewalks and in crosswalks before proceeding.

Eliminate Distractions – Research shows that taking your eyes off the road for just two seconds doubles your chances of crashing. Children can be quick, crossing the road unexpectedly or emerging suddenly between two parked cars. Reduce risk by not using your cell phone or eating while driving, for example.

Reverse Responsibly – Every vehicle has blind spots. Check for children on the sidewalk, in the driveway, and around your vehicle before slowly backing up. Teach your children to never play in, under, or around vehicles.

Watch for Bicycles – Children on bikes are often inexperienced, unsteady, and unpredictable. Slow down and allow at least 4 feet of passing distance between your vehicle and a bicyclist. If your child rides a bicycle to school, require that they wear a properly-fitted bicycle helmet on every ride.

Talk to Your Teen – Car crashes are the leading cause of death for teens in the United States, and nearly one in four fatal crashes involving teen drivers occur during the after-school hours of 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

