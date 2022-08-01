BALTIMORE, Md. (WHTM) – The Baltimore Orioles have traded outfielder Trey Mancini to the Houston Astros, according to multiple reports. Dan Connolly of The Athletic was the first to report the deal, saying Baltimore will receive multiple players in the deal.

A fan favorite who returned to the field after being diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2020, Mancini finished third in the 2017 Rookie of the Year race.

In 92 games this season Mancini is hitting .268 with 16 doubles and 10 home runs.

Mancini was originally an eighth-round pick by the Orioles out of Notre Dame in 2013. He leaves tied for 24th in Orioles history with 117 career home runs.

Baltimore is 51-51 through their first 102 games this season, one win away from surpassing their 52-game finish last season.

The Orioles haven’t won more than 60 games since 2017 when they finished 75-87. Baltimore last finished a season with a winning record in 2016 when they lost the American League Wild Card game.