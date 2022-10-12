BALTIMORE (AP)The Baltimore Orioles claimed outfielder Jake Cave off waivers from the Minnesota Twins and designated right-hander Jake Reed for assignment.

The Orioles announced the moves Wednesday.

The 29-year-old Cave spent his first five major league seasons with the Twins. He played in 54 games last season, hitting .213 with five home runs and 20 RBIs.

Baltimore claimed Reed off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers in September, and he went 1-0 with a 6.35 ERA in eight relief appearances for the Orioles down the stretch.

