Baltimore Orioles (11-16, fourth in the AL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (15-12, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (0-0); Cardinals: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals start a three-game series at home against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday.

St. Louis is 15-12 overall and 6-5 at home. The Cardinals have gone 10-4 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Baltimore is 11-16 overall and 9-7 in home games. The Orioles have the seventh-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .308.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt has seven doubles, two home runs and 10 RBI for the Cardinals. Harrison Bader is 8-for-36 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

Cedric Mullins has eight doubles, a triple and four home runs for the Orioles. Austin Hays is 15-for-36 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .218 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Orioles: 6-4, .266 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Edmundo Sosa: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Drew VerHagen: 10-Day IL (hip), Jack Flaherty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Orioles: Alexander Wells: 10-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 10-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 10-Day IL (oblique)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.