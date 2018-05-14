Skip to content
Big Race - INDY
Driver Ed Carpenter heads to the sky with the Thunderbirds
Video
Countdown to Indy: Breaking down the field, Helio in the hot seat
Video
‘I look forward to seeing you next May’: Roger Penske tells fans he’ll miss them for this year’s Indy 500
Video
Countdown to Indy: Fernando Alonso, James Hinchcliffe talk Indy 500
Video
Race fan hasn’t missed an Indy 500 in 54 years – until now
Video
More Big Race - INDY Headlines
Countdown to Indy: Race day preview with driver Ed Carpenter
Video
Gallery: 2018 Indianapolis 500
Will Power and Penske win the Indianapolis 500
Carpenter takes top starting spot at Indy 500 for 3rd time
Watch: Speeds top 230 mph during “Fast Friday” Indy 500 practice
Rahal, Kanaan, Andretti lead third day of Indianapolis 500 practice
Marco Andretti leads field on 2nd day of Indy 500 practice
Helio gets up to speed by pacing Indianapolis 500 practice
IndyCar’s young drivers could become new faces of series
Familiar faces, fond farewells and bumping headline Indy lineup
