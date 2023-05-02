Penn State Health Bladder Cancer Show May 10th 2023

May is Bladder Cancer Awareness Month.

Learn about the signs, symptoms, diagnosis and treatment of bladder cancer on “Bladder Cancer: A Matter of Facts” Wednesday, May 10, at 7:30pm on abc27.

Dr. Matthew Kaag will introduce viewers to two patients who are back to enjoying the activities they love after successful treatment. Plus, find out how screenings, diet and exercise can help patients lead a healthier lifestyle.

Experts will answer viewer questions during a live webchat beginning at 7:00pm. To ask a question click “Comment”, enter your name, then click “Sign In” and you can then submit your question.