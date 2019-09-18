Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg/Intl
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Harrisburg
Carlisle/West Shore
Lancaster
Lebanon
York
Pennsylvania
US/World
Consumer
Traffic
Opioid Crisis
This Week in Pennsylvania
Washington Bureau
Cool Car Auto Reviews
Top Stories
Sackler money complicates donation policies for museums
Top Stories
Democrats block Pentagon funding bill as Senate leaders feud
Tech execs say they’re acting faster on extremist content
Panel OKs bill to excuse volunteers’ student debt
What the Fed’s rate cut means for you
Weather
Forecast
Future Radar
Interactive Radar
Local Radar
River Levels
Text Alerts
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Investigators
Investigations
Restaurant Report
Top Stories
Police seek tips on counterfeit cash, theft cases
Top Stories
Food safety inspector reports an excessive number of flying insects, dead mouse
Top Stories
Harrisburg mayor addresses urine bottles near Wildwood Park
Police seek IDs of suspected food thief, impatient customer
Judge: probationers cannot use medical marijuana
Over 20 violations reported at business; Burger King had ‘imminent health hazard’
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
The Big Game
Black & Gold Today
Nittany Nation
Friday Morning Lights
Friday Night Football
HUE Invitational
Top Stories
Damon’s top high school football performances — Week 4
Top Stories
Columbia picks up second win of season against Pequea Valley
Annville-Cleona doubles up on Northern Lebanon
East Pennsboro grabs first win of season over Palmyra
Donegal takes down Lebanon
Watch Live
Newscasts
Digital Now Center
Health
Buddy Check 27
Penn State Health Webchats
UPMC Pinnacle Webchats
Top Stories
Appeals court asked to halt discharge of Airmen with HIV
Top Stories
Humana co-founder David Jones Sr. dies
Top Stories
India’s government approves ban on e-cigarettes
Mommy Minute: It’s time to start thinking about flu shots
Sri Lankan doctors strike over salary ‘injustice’
Number of abortions in US falls to lowest since 1973
Community
abc27 Job Fair
abc27 University
At Home in Central PA
Community Calendar
Employer Spotlight
Feed a Local Family
Gas Prices
Heart of the Midstate
Hispanic Heritage Month
Holiday Vacations
Hometown Hero
Karns Meal Deals
Mr Food
Outdoor Art
Pledge of Allegiance
Summer Fun Guide
Something Good
Val’s Kids
We Salute You
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Whitaker Center Science
Be a Guest
About Us
ABC Sneak Previews
Advertise With Us
Digital Advertising
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Jobs at ABC27
Meet the Team
Report It
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Border Report Tour
EXPLAINED: What is the border wall?
The barriers that make up the border wall
The process of legally crossing the US-Mexico border
Border wall plans could divide South Texas retirement community
450 miles of border wall by next year? In Arizona, it starts
More Border Report Tour Headlines
Money allocated for military projects to pay for segments of border wall
County leaders, residents in South Texas feel powerless against border wall
District judge in El Paso hears new challenge to border-wall emergency declaration
Video shows possible border-wall surveyors on private property
Film captures highline across Southwest border draw U.S., Mexico closer
Chicano activist harkens back to La Grulla before wall plans, Border Patrol ‘invaded’
Unincorporated areas of Starr County could be first to see border wall construction in South Texas
Desolate wildlife refuge slated for border wall in South Texas
Reclaiming the river: Rio Grande ‘sustains lifeblood’ of border region, wall opponents say
Lawmakers vow to preserve historic tribal cemetery in path of border wall plans
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos
Download Our Apps
Sign up for text alerts