Organizers planning 370-mile ride from Juarez to Chihuahua town where Mexican revolutionary was gunned down in 1923

JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – Organizers are calling on riders from all over North America to join a 370-mile march on horseback marking the centennial of Pancho Villa’s death.

The march begins Sunday at the Millenium Gate south of Juarez and concludes July 19 in Parral, the southern Chihuahua town where nearly 100 years ago a squad of assassins ended the Mexican revolutionary general’s life.

Villa was among a cadre of rebel leaders who fought against Mexican dictator Gen. Porfirio Diaz, then against a general who staged a coup d’etat (Victoriano Huerta), and amongst themselves. Villa is best remembered in the United States for his March 9, 1916, raid on Columbus, New Mexico.

The raid left 18 Americans dead and prompted President Woodrow Wilson to send 6,600 troops into Mexico to hunt for Villa, according to the National Archives. The troops led by Gen. John J. “Black Jack” Pershing returned home almost a year later, empty-handed.

The Village of Columbus holds a binational festival every year to mark the event.

“It will be 100 years since the assassination of the most famous Mexican revolutionary in the world,” said Edibray Gomez Gallegos, secretary of tourism for the state of Chihuahua. “(He) was born in Durango, but the hero, the leader, the legend of Gen. Francisco Villa began in Parral and died in Parral.”

The state government is promoting the cavalcade in hopes of drawing tourism to Chihuahua and establishing a record for the most riders covering the longest distance. They want to have more than 10,000 riders participate in at least one of the legs of the 17-day event.

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the most runners in a horse race was 4,249 on Aug. 10, 2013, in Ulaanbataar, Mongolia. The Mongols also own the record for the largest horse parade with 11,125 participants on Aug. 9, 2013, but the parade only covered 2.49 miles.

Edibray said Parral regularly hosts regional cavalcades to remember Villa. This year, however, the town plans a nine-day celebration, starting with a Mass, a concert and a play on July 14, the arrival of the cavalcade on July 19, and the re-enactment of the assassination on July 20.

“The Tourism Department is assisting with the logistics of the event,” Edibray said. “We are committed to tourism and events like this that generate an economic benefit for our communities.”

The legend of Pancho Villa did not end in a hail of gunfire as he rode in a motor vehicle through the streets of Parral. Three years later, grave robbers stole his skull. And in 1988, The Washington Post raised the possibility that a secretive society at Yale University called Skull and Bones, to which former President George H.W. Bush belonged, possessed Villa’s skull.

The Post’s article says a lawyer for Skull and Bones allegedly told the leader of a historian’s club looking for Villa’s head that, “We don’t have it, but if you can prove we have it, we’ll give it to you.”