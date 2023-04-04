EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Border and firefighters rescued 140 migrants who became stranded on a small island in the Rio Grande on Monday near Eagle Pass, Texas.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the migrants crossed the Rio Grande illegally onto a local ranch at about 3 p.m. Monday.

CBP said the group of migrants consisted of 66 Colombians, 32 Peruvians, eight Ecuadorians, seven Hondurans, seven Chinese, six Dominicans, five Venezuelans, four Nicaraguans, four Sri Lankans, and one Cuban. The group was also made up of 45 single males, 25 single females, 64 family units, and six unaccompanied children, and none required medical care.

Groups of more than 100 people are considered “large groups” by CBP, which adds that so far this fiscal year, the Del Rio Sector has accounted for over 80 percent of all large groups encountered by the U.S. Border Patrol nationwide.

Agents transported the migrants to the nearest Border Patrol center for processing.