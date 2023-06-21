Low-level particle scanners are being installed at the Bridge of the Americas U.S. port of entry in El Paso, Texas.

Trade fair provides answers to entrepreneurs whose livelihood depends on movement of goods across the border

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Bob Gray’s company monitors cross-border commercial shipments and looks for ways to speed up the flow of goods at U.S. ports of entry.

To him, staying up to date on federal regulations and potential disruptions is paramount. That’s why he was among the hundreds of border entrepreneurs and professionals present at Wednesday’s U.S. Customs and Border Protection El Paso Field Office’s 2023 Trade Fair at El Paso Community College’s Administrative Services Center.

“It’s always good meeting with CBP as well as the trade industry to have a better understanding of the processes they’re going through and certainly opportunities to improve crossing times and security,” the senior vice president and chief technology officer for El Paso-based Secure Options software company said.

One of the most important changes in progress is the expanded use of X-ray scanners at all U.S.-Mexico ports of entry. The high-tech, low-level particle portals are going up at ports of entry like El Paso’s Bridge of the Americas and are already installed at selected commercial ports.

CBP officials are on hand to discuss a new anti-terrorism program involving private cross-border commercial firms. (Border Report photo)

CBP officials at Wednesday’s fair reassured the trade community the portals will make the border safer without causing delays.

CBP Supervisory Programs Manager Jose Hinojos

“They will allow CBP officers to make decisions very quickly on whether there will be an inspection on the vehicles,” said Jose Hinojos, supervisory program manager at the El Paso Field Office. “Most of the vehicles come across with no issues (and) the radiation technology is very advanced, with very little impact on the public.”

The scanners will be able to detect hidden guns and suspicious bundles inside passenger vehicles and provide CBP officers with an almost instant computer-generated graphic of the interior of a semi-trailer.

The Customs Trade Partnership Against Terrorism was another CBP initiative drawing interest at the fair. It’s a voluntary program offering reduced border wait times to companies that demonstrate to the U.S. government they are helping prevent national security threats.

CTPAT requires companies to identify security gaps beginning with their supply chain, implement security measures and present an action plan to the U.S. government. Those approved generally will be subjected to fewer inspections at ports of entry and get a chance to participate in government “trusted partner” programs. Those include becoming part of the supply chain for food, medicines, and medical equipment to the United States.

Hinojos said this is the first CBP trade fair in the region since 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent adjustments put the event on hold for four years.