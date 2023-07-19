EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – More than 106,000 migrants crossed the Southwest border without authorization in June, either coming between lawful ports of entry of showing up at the ports without an appointment, federal officials said. Another 38,000 presented themselves at the ports to claim asylum after securing appointments online.

The combined 144,607 migrant encounters in June represent a 30% decrease from last May and the lowest totals since President Biden’s first full month in office back in February 2021, according to data released late Tuesday by Department of Homeland Security agencies.

Some officials attributed the decrease to deterrents to illegal migration such as loss of future immigration benefits under Title 8 authority, and to increased admission of foreigners who petition for asylum appointments through the CBP One app.

“Our sustained efforts to enforce consequences under our longstanding Title 8 authorities, combined with expanding access to lawful pathways and processes, have driven the number of migrant encounters along the Southwest border to their lowest levels in more than two years,” said Troy A. Miller, U.S. Customs and Border Protection acting commissioner.

June 2023 migrant encounters, by U.S. Border Patrol sector (CBP graphic)

CBP data shows migrant flows have shifted away from El Paso and from the Rio Grande Valley, which had been destinations favored by migrants until early May. Del Rio, Texas had the highest number of apprehensions in June (24,634) followed by Tucson, Arizona (24,260). El Paso was a distant third with 13,229 encounters between ports of entry — that’s almost half from 26,172 apprehensions in May and less than one-third when compared to the 42,550 encounters in April.

El Paso still leads the nation in migrant encounters for the fiscal year started last Oct. 1, with 347,629. But daily migrant apprehensions only averaged 718 last week, and the number of foreign nationals released from CBP custody to area nonprofits stood at 266 per day, according to the City of El Paso’s migrant dashboard, which reflects data provided by CBP.

The U.S. Border Patrol in El Paso is primarily encountering Mexican migrants. (CBP graphic)

The largest group of migrants apprehended between Southwest ports of entry in June were from countries other than Mexico or the three Northern Triangle nations of Central America. But in El Paso, more than half of those apprehended were from Mexico, CBP data shows.

CBP said migrants are making increased use of the CBP One app for asylum appointments, which were averaging 1,250 a day in June. The agency said that number increased to 1,450 a day as of July 1. That comes up to 264,625 people that will be admitted with appointments at ports of entry in the next six months.