SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Border Patrol agents working a freeway checkpoint north of San Diego discovered more than 5 pounds of heroin hidden in a diaper bag earlier this week.

The heroin was wrapped in several plastic bundles that looked like large white eggs.

According to a Border Patrol news release, agents stopped a 38-year-old woman who was driving a black Ford pickup at the checkpoint along I-15 just south of Temecula, California.

During the traffic stop, agents searched the vehicle and discovered four cellophane-wrapped bundles inside a diaper bag.

The woman was reportedly traveling with her 5-year-old daughter.

The unidentified driver was taken to the Newton-Azrak Border Patrol Station, where it was discovered she had a previous conviction for narcotics smuggling, agents said.

After examining the bundles, CBP says the agents determined the packets contained 5.4 pounds of heroin with an estimated street value of $69,120.

“Drug trafficking organizations will go to great lengths to smuggle their dangerous cargo through the United States, even when it means endangering the lives of young children,” said Chief Patrol Agent Patricia D. McGurk-Daniel. “I commend our agents’ vigilance and commitment to keep our communities safe from these lethal drugs.”

The woman and narcotics were turned over to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office for further investigation and prosecution.

Custody of the 5-year-old girl was transferred an “appropriate party,” said the Border Patrol, which seized the truck.

According to the agency, for this fiscal year, San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents have seized more than 90 pounds of heroin.