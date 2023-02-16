McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries on Friday plans to visit the South Texas border town of Laredo to meet with local leaders “about the challenges and opportunities facing border communities,” according to a news release.

Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-New York, talks during his weekly on-camera news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, January 26, 2023.

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar

Jeffries’ visit comes during a week when House Speaker Kevin McCarthy also is to visit the Southwest border. And on Wednesday night, the first field hearing of the new Republican-led Congress was held on the South Texas border linking illegal fentanyl to illegal immigration.

Jeffries, who represents New York, on Friday is scheduled to take part in a “full-day tour” of the South Texas border region with U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, a Democrat from Laredo, “examining various aspects of homeland security and border operations,” the news release sent Thursday says.

Cuellar, is ranking member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security, which oversees the Department of Homeland Security budget. He also serves as a chief deputy Whip for the House.

Jeffries and Cuellar plan to hold a news conference Friday morning at the World Trade Bridge — the largest port of entry for commercial trucks on the Southwest border. Border Report plans to cover the event and will have a story.