TIJUANA (Border Report) — The Baja California State Attorney General’s office says they have identified a suspected serial killer responsible for the murders of at least three women in Tijuana.

Now they have to find him, said Iván Carpio Sánchez, Baja’s chief prosecutor.

Carpio Sánchez says the suspect’s name is Brayan.

While he did not provide a last name, Tijuana’s investigative journal Zeta, has identified him as Brayan Andrade Rivera of California.

A spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office said he could not confirm the last name because his boss, Carpio Sánchez, had not released it.

“There is an active arrest warrant for the crime of murder, there are similarities and circumstances and modus operandi involving the deaths of three women according to our intelligence and findings,” Carpio Sánchez said.

He admitted some of the information in the report by Zeta about the suspect and the killings, published on November 4, was accurate.

The article detailed how the three women, all sex workers, were murdered in Tijuana between late 2021 and early this year.

According to Zeta’s report, Brayan lured the victims to hotels in Tijuana’s red-light district, where he allegedly beat them and strangled them to death, something confirmed by investigators.

The article goes on to say the victims’ cellphones have been traced, giving detectives an idea of where they came in contact with their killer.

This information also reportedly led to areas where surveillance cameras recorded images of the suspect at the locations where the women were found dead.

Zeta reported that investigators have determined the suspect drives a dark-color hatchback Hyundai Accent, which crossed the border on the three days the women were reported missing.

The information about the victims’ phones, surveillance cameras and the car has not been confirmed nor denied by the state attorney general’s office.

Brayan has been likened to American serial killer Ted Bundy, who confessed to murdering at least 30 women in the U.S. back in the 70s. Years later, Bundy was executed in the electric chair.

“His profile is very similar to what people saw decades ago with a man named Ted Bundy,” Carpio Sánchez said.

Prosecutors believe Brayan is not in Mexico. They say they are actively searching for him in several countries, including the United States where the FBI and other public safety agencies have been notified.

Border Report reached out to the FBI’s office in San Diego but was told it could not comment on the suspect nor a possible search for him. They referred Border Report to the bureau’s headquarters in Washington, D.C., which responded by saying: “Thank you for reaching out. Unfortunately, we do not have a comment.”

During a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Carpio Sánchez also said they have begun the paperwork to facilitate the suspect’s extradition to Mexico when arrested.