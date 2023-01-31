SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Border officials have erected a tent facility to process migrants near San Diego.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Tuesday announced the opening of a new soft-sided facility in Otay Mesa, California, to “safely and expeditiously process individuals in U.S. Border Patrol custody” in the San Diego Sector.

The new facility is on Pogo Row just north of Brown Field Municipal Airport, about 3 miles from the border.

CBP said the 130,786-square-foot facility has a holding capacity of approximately 500.

It is weatherproof, climate-controlled, and has areas for eating, sleeping, and personal hygiene.

“The San Diego Sector’s temporary soft-sided facilities allow the Border Patrol to increase processing capacity and provide more appropriate facilities for migrants,” a CBP spokesperson replied to our request for comment about the need for the processing center.

Soft-sided facility processing area in Otay Mesa, CA.

Soft-sided facility intake area in Otay Mesa, CA

Aerial view of the soft-sided facility in Otay Mesa, CA.

The facility is similar to that of recently constructed soft-sided facilities.

Earlier this month, CBP opened a soft-sided migrant processing facility in Northeast El Paso, Texas.

That new facility on U.S. Highway 54 can process up to 1,000 migrants apprehended in the El Paso Sector, which runs from Hudspeth County in Far West Texas to the New Mexico-Arizona state line.

This new facility, which national media reports have described as a football field-sized white tent, will complement the U.S. Border Patrol Central Processing Center at Hondo Pass, also in Northeast El Paso.

CBP provided video of the facility while it was under construction and video of the inside once it was completed.