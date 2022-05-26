UVALDE, Texas (Border Report) — Throughout the day a steady stream of mourners have been bringing flowers to Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

They can’t cross police tape, so law enforcement come to them and carry the bouquets to a school marquee that is quickly becoming a shrine to the 19 children and two adults who were killed here.

A firefighter came with a wrapped bouquet. His head was down.

Entire families with children in tow have also come.

They even brought candles and white doves.

Flowers are placed on a makeshift memorial in front of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 25, 2022. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

Elena Musquiz, 21, has lived her entire life in Sabinal, Texas, about 20 miles east of Uvalde.

On Wednesday she and her friend Amanda Welch made the trip bringing flowers.

They also brought Elena’s dog “Smokey” for comfort.

They held hands as a state trooper accepted the flowers and “thanked them.”

They both said they never imagined such a tragedy could happen in this small town they love.



“I’ve lived here my whole live. I’ve known this whole community forever. And you kind of just see this stuff all of the news everywhere else and for it to happen on a random day that no one thought ever could happen and to a bunch of babies,” Musquiz told Border Report.

Amanda works at a hair salon and home-schools her 11-year-old son.



“It’s just as easily they could not have been home-schooled so it’s scary for the entire community. It’s sad for everyone involved,” she said.