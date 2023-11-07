McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday evening called a fourth Special Session of the Texas Legislature in Austin aimed at border security issues.

“There is more work to be done. I am immediately calling lawmakers back for Special Session #4 to complete their critical work,” Abbott said.

“We must pass laws that will enhance the safety of all Texans by increasing funding for strategic border barriers and mirroring the federal immigration laws President Joe Biden refuses to enforce. Texas will also arrest people for illegal entry into our state from a foreign nation, and authorize the removal of anyone who illegally enters our state, with penalties up to 20 years in prison for refusing to comply with removal. To crack down on repeated attempts to enter Texas illegally, illegal re-entry will be penalized with up to 20 years in prison.,” Abbott said.

Abbott called lawmakers to begin the session at 5 p.m. CST on Tuesday. It’s the fourth special session of this 88th Legislature.

He said he also wants lawmakers to take up public education spending.

During the third Special Session, which ended Tuesday afternoon, lawmakers had proposed but failed to pass in both chambers legislation that would have greatly impacted border security and border communities in Texas.

A mechanical lift sits next to a section of newly constructed border wall in Hidalgo, Texas on January 11, 2021. (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP /AFP via Getty Images)

Legislation that was passed in some, but not all chambers, included bills that would have:

Allowed law enforcement to arrest and drive to the border migrants who cross illegally and force them back to Mexico.

Those who wouldn’t go, would be charged with a crime and held in detention.

Spent $1.5 billion to build more state border wall

All special sessions can run 30 days.

