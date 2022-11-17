SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — The Mexican border state of Baja California, which is home to Tijuana, has fallen out of the top 10 for kidnappings in Mexico.

According to Marco Antonio Vargas González, a coordinator with Mexico’s Anti-kidnapping Association, Baja ranked number 11 for the month of September.

“It’s a somewhat important dynamic when you consider they have been No. 1 for many years in terms of kidnappings reported per day,” Vargas said.

Topping the top 10 list is the state of Veracruz, followed by the states of Mexico, Sonora, Guanajuato, Michoacan, Jalisco, Oaxaca, Puebla, Quintana Roo and Aguascalientes.

During the last four years, kidnappings have been steadily declining overall in Mexico, according to figures provided by the agency.

In February 2018, there were 225 kidnappings reported in Mexico. For September of this year, only 60 were reported, with just two in Baja California.