McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — A street shooting early Saturday in the border town of Miguel Aleman, Mexico, resulted in several injuries, including U.S. citizens, who were brought across the border to Texas hospitals, Border Report has learned.

The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. Saturday in the dangerous northern Mexican border state of Tamaulipas.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said seven of the victims were transported in two Mexican ambulances via the port of entry in Roma, Texas, to hospitals in the United States. Victims transported across the border into Texas included U.S. citizens and Mexican nationals, CBP officials said.

According to a report obtained by U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, whose district includes Starr County where the border town of Roma is located, CBP officers were told by victims “that their vehicle was struck by a truck near the Mexican city of Miguel Aleman, after which, they received crossfire from a gun battle by unknown assailants.”

Cuellar said five U.S. citizens were involved, one suffering minor injuries. Four of the other injured Americans suffered:

Gunshot to the right foot.

Gunshot to the upper back.

A severe sprained ankle.

Lacerations on arms and legs to a U.S. citizen.

A Mexican national suffered a laceration on the hand, Cuellar said.

“We know that the injured individuals, including U.S. citizens and lawful permanent U.S. residents, are getting medical care. I will continue to monitor this situation with U.S. Customs and Border Protection,” Cuellar said.

Four Americans were sent to Starr County Memorial Hospital; three other victims were transported to McAllen Medical Center.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

