DPS says it is investigating the incident; video shows uniformed man drawing gun on suspect while Mexican soldiers just watch

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating reports of social media videos apparently showing one of its troopers chasing a driver into Mexico.

The videos began surfacing early Saturday. One shows a chase of a red sports car over the humps at the Bridge of the Americas, onto the span leading to Mexico and ending at the Mexican inspection booths. A large sign can be seen above the vehicles saying “Mexico.”

Mexican soldiers pull the driver onto a secondary inspection area.

The first video shows a man in a tan uniform going up to the red car holding a gun and pulling a civilian out and onto the ground. A pair of Mexican soldiers can be seen in the background just looking at the scene.

A second video shows a uniformed Mexican official on a cellphone while the trooper goes back to his SUV with a State of Texas emblem and the words “Department of Public Safety.” This video also shows the trooper going back to the car to talk to the driver while a Mexican soldier records him on a cellphone. The video ends with the trooper walking back to his vehicle.

Border Report and KTSM reached out to DPS and other state officials for comment. DPS responded with a single-sentence statement: “This investigation is ongoing and we have nothing to release at this time.”

Border Report also reached out to the State Department, the White House and the Office of U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, for comment.