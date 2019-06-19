Brain Tumors and Treatments Webchat

Have a question about brain tumors

and treatment options?

Join us Tuesday, August 18, from 1 to 2 p.m. as Doctor Brad E. Zacharia, responds to your questions live!





Brad E. Zacharia, M.D., M.S. Dr. Zacharia recently joined the Neuroscience Institute as director of neuro-oncology and skull base surgery, as well as co-director of neuro-oncology in the Penn State Hershey Cancer Institute. Dr. Zacharia brings several new techniques to Penn State Hershey Neurosurgery including awake craniotomy and functional brain mapping for “inoperable” tumors and minimally invasive endoscopic techniques to manage difficult to reach tumors. In concert with the multidisciplinary brain tumor team, Dr. Zacharia and these techniques will provide safer and more effective treatment to patients with brain tumors.