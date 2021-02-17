Penn State Health Brainstorm

Join Penn State Health for a special program “Brainstorm” Wednesday, March 10 at 7:30pm on abc27 to learn about deep brain stimulation at Penn State Health and meet two patients who got the health they needed to live the way they want.

Also, learn how neurosurgeons are using deep brain stimulation to help patients with Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy and obsessive compulsive disorders.

Watch “Brainstorm” featuring Penn State Health Wednesday, March 10 at 7:30pm on abc27.

Have questions about your health? Join the Penn State Health Neurosurgery Team for a WebChat Wednesday, March 10 from 7pm to 8pm. To submit questions prior, click the comment button below. Enter your name, then click the sign-in button. Once your information has been entered, you will have the ability to submit your question.