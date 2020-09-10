Neuroscience BrainStorm Call-In Show

Penn State Health Neurosurgery experts discuss how to tackle brain tumors and spine surgery on “Brainstorm”, Wednesday, September 23 at 7:30 p.m. on abc27.

Learn how gamma knife can treat brain tumors. Meet a patient who is on the path to recovery after treatment for a brain tumor, and meet the doctor who is along for the ride. And, find out how a robot helps surgeons get patients back to the health they need to live the way they want after spine surgery.

Penn State Health experts will answer your questions and more, live from 7-8 p.m.

You can email questions in advance to questions@abc27.com or call 717-346-3333 during the live show. This number will be staffed from 7:00pm to 8:00pm on September 23 only.

