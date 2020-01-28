Neuroscience BrainStorm MS & Epilepsy Call-In Show

Penn State Health Neuroscience Institute physicians are teaming up to discuss the latest treatments for Epilepsy and Multiple Sclerosis on “BrainStorm,” Wednesday, March 4th at 7:30 p.m. on abc27. Penn State Health experts will answer your questions and more, live from 7-8 p.m.

You can email questions in advance to questions@abc27.com or call 717-346-3333 during the live show. This number will be staffed from 7:00pm to 8:00pm on March 4th only.

If you have a question you would like to email in advance, please click below or e-mail questions@abc27.com.