Penn State Health Neurosurgeons discuss how they are using Gamma Knife to treat brain tumors and other neurological conditions during our special “Brainstorm” Call-In Show Thursday, November 14th at 7:30pm on abc27. Meet a woman who was able to take a trip of a lifetime with guidance from experts at Penn State Health. You are invited to call and talk one-on-one with Penn State Health experts by calling (717) 346-3333. This number will be staffed from 7:00pm to 8:00pm on November 14th only.

If you have a question you would like to email in advance, please click below or e-mail questions@abc27.com.