Breast Cancer Webchat

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and on Thursday, October 20, viewers will have the opportunity to chat one-on-one with Penn State Cancer Institute experts and about screening, diagnosis and treatment

of those with breast cancer.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among American women, except for skin cancers. According to the American Cancer Society, about 1 in 8 women in the US will develop invasive breast cancer during their lifetime.

On Thursday, October 20 from 1-2 p.m. join Dr. Daleela Dodge, MD, FACS, and Lynn Fantom, RN, BSN, CBCN from the Penn State Cancer Institute will be available to answer your questions!



Daleela G. Dodge, MD, FACS

Breast SurgeonDaleela Dodge, MD, FACS is a member of the Penn State Breast Center. As a specialized breast surgeon, she focuses on individualized breast cancer treatment – from diagnosis to recovery. She also focuses on holistic breast cancer care working to remove obstacles to full recovery. She graduated from Albany Medical College and went on for her residency at the University of Texas at Houston MD Anderson Cancer Center. As a part of the Breast Center team, she joins a multidisciplinary team and works to serve the needs of women in the Central Pennsylvania area.

Lynn Fantom, RN, BSN, CBCN

Clinical nurse coordinator, Penn State Breast CenterLynn Fantom RN, BSN, CBCN has worked with the Penn State Breast Center since 2014. She began her 25 plus year career with the Lancaster General Health system, working as an oncology nurse navigator with her specialty being breast cancer. She stayed at LGH in this role until 2014 when the opportunity to come to Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center became available. Lynn works closely with our breast surgical oncologists and the rest of the breast cancer team coordinating the care of our breast cancer patients. Lynn graduated from Lancaster General School of Nursing in 1988, received her BSN in 2000 from Millersville University and became certified in breast care in 2011. Lynn is married, has one son who is a sophomore in college.