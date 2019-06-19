Breast Cancer Webchat

Are you at risk for breast cancer?

Do you know how often you should be screened? Ask your questions and learn more about support services available for breast cancer survivors and their families on Wednesday, October 25, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Experts from Penn State Cancer Institute will be joining us to respond to your questions live!



Lynn Fantom, RN, BSN, CBCN

Clinical nurse coordinator, Penn State Breast Center

Lynn Fantom RN, BSN, CBCN has worked with the Penn State Breast Center since 2014. She began her 25 plus year career with the Lancaster General Health system, working as an oncology nurse navigator with her specialty being breast cancer. She stayed at LGH in this role until 2014 when the opportunity to come to Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center became available. Lynn works closely with our breast surgical oncologists and the rest of the breast cancer team coordinating the care of our breast cancer patients. Lynn graduated from Lancaster General School of Nursing in 1988, received her BSN in 2000 from Millersville University and became certified in breast care in 2011. Lynn is married, has one son who is a sophomore in college.



Nichole D. Cook MSN RN

Breast Imaging Nurse Coordinator

Nichole Cook is the Breast Imaging Nurse Coordinator at the Penn State Breast Center. She received her Bachelor of Science, Degree in Nursing from Penn State University in 1996 and a Master of Science in Nursing Education from Millersville University in 2014. She has been a nurse at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center for 19 years with 3 years in Breast Imaging. Nichole is a breast cancer survivor who is passionate about caring for women with breast disease and educating the community about breast health.