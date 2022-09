October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Learn about screening and treatment for breast cancer on “Hope and Courage” Wednesday, October 6 at 7:30 p.m. on abc27. Meet incredible women who have faced breast cancer with hope and courage on their journey to have the health they need to live the way they want.

Penn State Health experts will answer questions live and viewers can join Penn State Health for a live webchat by submitting questions to abc27.com/BreastCancerChat.