Breast Cancer WebChat





October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Learn about screening and treatment for breast cancer on a special one-hour edition of “Good Day PA,” Friday, October 2, from 10 to 11 a.m. on abc27.

The show highlights a woman who was diagnosed with breast cancer just one week after her sister. Meet these incredible women who are thriving after treatment and learn about the role genetics plays in breast cancer.

Penn State Health experts will answer questions live in the abc27 studio during Good Day PA.

To submit questions prior, click the comment button below. Enter your name, then click the sign-in button. Once your information has been entered, you will have the ability to submit your question.