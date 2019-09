CAI – Autism2Work is Hiring

CAI’s Autism2Work program provides workforce training & employment opportunities for adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

Job Job Responsibilities:

Data entry, scanning & indexing various source documents into the computer system for storage, processing, & data management purposes.

Qualifications:

Ability to self-disclose that you have been diagnosed or affected with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD)

High school diploma/equivalent

Experience with basic computer functions, MS Office Suite, & email