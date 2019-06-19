Cancer Survivorship Webchat

Are you a cancer survivor?

Do you know someone who is?

Ask your questions and learn more about post-cancer support on Thursday, May 19, from 1 to 2 p.m. as experts from Penn State Cancer Institute respond to your questions live!



Niraj J. Gusani, M.D., M.S., F.A.C.S

Dr. Gusani is Associate Professor of Surgery, Medicine, & Public Health Sciences at Penn State College of Medicine and the Director of the Program for Liver, Pancreas, & Foregut Tumors at the Penn State Cancer Institute. His clinical practice involves oncologic (cancer) surgery for gastrointestinal tract, hepato-pancreato-biliary, adrenal, skin, and soft tissue malignancies, with a primary focus on diseases of the liver, pancreas, and bile ducts. His research expertise includes epidemiology and patterns of care in gastrointestinal malignancies and the measurement of quality and costs of care in oncologic surgery and cancer survivorship.

Lynn Fantom RN, BSN, CBCN

Lynn Fantom RN, BSN, CBCN has worked with the Penn State Breast Center since 2014. She began her 25 plus year career with the Lancaster General Health system, working as an oncology nurse navigator with her specialty being breast cancer. She stayed at LGH in this role until 2014 when the opportunity to come to Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center became available. Lynn works closely with our breast surgical oncologists and the rest of the breast cancer team coordinating the care of our breast cancer patients. Lynn graduated from Lancaster General School of Nursing in 1988, received her BSN in 2000 from Millersville University and became certified in breast care in 2011. Lynn is married, has one son who is a sophomore in college.