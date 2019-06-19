Cancer Survivorship Webchat

Are you a cancer survivor?

Do you know someone who is? Ask your questions and learn more about post-cancer support on Thursday, April 20, from 1 to 2 p.m. as experts from Penn State Cancer Institute respond to your questions live!



Michael Hayes, Ph.D.

Assistant Professor of Psychiatry

Dr. Michael Hayes earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Chemistry (1989) and Master of Science degree in Education (1991) from Bucknell University; a Post-master’s Certificate in Marriage and Family Therapy from Temple University (1995); and a Doctorate in Psychology/Human Development (2003) from Marywood University, Scranton, PA. He completed a Post-doctoral Clinical/Research Fellowship (2005) in Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the Johns Hopkins University – School of Medicine.Dr. Hayes is a licensed psychologist with Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center where he is an Assistant Professor of Psychiatry. His clinical practice is dedicated to helping patients and families to cope with health-related challenges, particularly those diagnosed with cancer and those awaiting solid organ transplantation. He is a member of the American Psychological Association, Pennsylvania Psychological Association and clinical member of the American Association for Marriage and Family Therapy.

Jay Raman, M.D.

Chief of the Division of Urology & Professor of Surgery

Jay D. Raman, M.D. is currently Professor of Surgery and Chief of the Division of Urology at the Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. He received his undergraduate degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and graduated AOA from Cornell University Medical College. Dr. Raman completed his urology residency at Cornell Medical Center followed by a fellowship in Laparoscopy and Endourology at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas.Dr. Raman’s clinical practice focuses on robotic-assisted surgery for upper and lower tract urologic cancers having completed over 1000 such cases. His basic science research centers on infectious complications following prostate needle biopsy, while his major clinical research efforts revolve around staging and therapy for upper-tract urothelial carcinoma. To date, he has co-authored over 190 manuscripts, book chapters, and editorials and serves on the editorial board for 3 journals and as a reviewer for 12 journals.Dr. Raman is currently Chair of the American Urologic Association (AUA) Video Education Committee, Course Director of the Fundamentals in Urology AUA Course, Secretary of the Mid-Atlantic AUA section, and was named as a Young Urologist of the Year by the AUA in 2015 for his clinical and scholarly activity.