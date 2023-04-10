Penn State Health Cancer Survivorship WebChat April 20th 2023

Penn State Cancer Institute patient and Carlisle native Doug Harris will share his story of battling cancer – not just once but four times – and his message of hope on a special edition of abc27’s “Good Day PA” Thursday, April 20 from 10 to 11 a.m.

He will be joined by one his of his collaborating oncologists, Dr. Kevin Rakszawski, 2023 Physician of the Year at Hershey Medical Center, who will tell his personal story of having lymphoma at age 19, which led him to become an oncologist.

Dr. Jay Raman, Chair of the Department of Urology at Penn State Health will talk about the importance of cancer screenings and wellness, and Michael Hayes, psychologist and founding program director of the Care Center at Penn State Cancer Institute, will highlight the resources available to treat the entire patient, not just their disease.

Have questions? Join the Penn State Cancer Institute for a WebChat Thursday, April 20 from 10 to 11am. To ask a question click “Comment”, enter your name, then click “Sign In” and you can then submit your question.