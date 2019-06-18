Cardiac Webchat

Every 40 seconds an American will experience a heart attack.

Do you know the symptoms of a heart attack and your risk?

Join us Wednesday, February 20, from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. as experts from UPMC Pinnacle answer your questions during our live webchat!





Anay Dilip Pradhan, MD Dr. Pradhan is an interventional cardiologist at UPMC Pinnacle. Dr. Pradhan completed his internship, residency, and fellowship in cardiovascular medicine at the Penn State College of Medicine and his fellowship in interventional cardiology at Brown University in Rhode Island. Dr. Pradhan is board certified in internal medicine, nuclear cardiology, cardiovascular diseases, and interventional cardiology, with interests in symptomatic chronic total occlusions of the coronary artery, managing peripheral vascular disease, and hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

Robert Martin, MD Dr. Martin is medical director of the chest pain center at UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg and UPMC Pinnacle West Shore. For more than 20 years, he has built his knowledge and technical skills in performing catheter-based procedures. Dr. Martin completed medical school at the Medical College of Virginia Hospitals and residency at the University of Vermont College of Medicine. He is board certified in internal medicine, cardiovascular disease and interventional cardiology.