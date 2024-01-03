Penn State Health Recruitment WebChat January 10th 2024

January starts a new year, and for some, new career opportunities.

Learn about a variety of different types of positions available at Penn State Health on “New Year, New Career Opportunities” at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 10. Viewers will hear from current employees about how Penn State Health can help you find a rewarding career in the healthcare field.

Viewers can participate in a live webchat from 7-8pm with human resource professionals about open positions during the special show. To ask a question, click in the box below that says “ask your question…”, enter your name in the first box that says “Name required” and your question in the second box that says “ask your question…”, then click the blue “Post” button to send it in. It will be reviewed by the moderator and show up once it is ready to be answered.