Children’s Gastrointestinal Health Webchat

Do you have questions about Crohn’s Disease, Ulcerative Colitis, Hirschsprung’s Disease, Gastrointestinal Surgery or IBD in children? Join us on Friday, May 29 as a team of experts answer these, and questions regarding other adolescent gastrointestinal issues.

Join Dr. Rocourt, Dr. Falaiye, and Dr. Schaefer from Penn State Hershey Children’s Hospital as they answer your questions on Friday, May 29 at 1pm!





Dorothy Rocourt, M.D. Dorothy Rocourt, M.D., is a pediatric surgeon at Penn State Hershey Children’s Hospital. She currently serves as the director of the pelvic developmental abnormalities and anorectal malformations program and the director of pediatric surgical research at Penn State Hershey Children’s Hospital. Dr. Rocourt completed fellowships in pediatric surgery and pediatric critical care at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, in Columbus, Ohio. Her clinical and research interests include anorectal malformations and surgical oncology. She has recently been recognized by the Association of American Medical Colleges and the American College of Surgeons.







Tolulope Falaiye, M.D. Tolulope Falaiye, M.D., is a pediatric gastroenterologist at Penn State Hershey Children’s Hospital. She completed her pediatric gastroenterology fellowship at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. During her fellowship, she obtained a Master’s degree in clinical investigation. Falaiye received her pediatrics training at the University of Florida Health Shands Children’s Hospital in Gainesville, Florida. She attended medical school at the University of Virginia. She has a clinical interest in taking care of pediatric patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and works in the pediatric IBD clinic and pediatric IBD transition clinic at Penn State Hershey.







Marc E. Schaefer, M.D., M.P.H. Marc E. Schaefer, M.D., M.P.H., is a pediatric gastroenterologist at Penn State Hershey Children’s Hospital and assistant professor of pediatrics at the Penn State College of Medicine. He has a strong local and national presence in the field of pediatric inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Schaefer has taken an active role in the development of the Penn State Hershey IBD Center, the IBD Support Group, and Pediatric IBD Clinic. His research in pediatric IBD has been published in several journals. He serves on national committees focused on pediatric IBD, including the IBD Committee for the North American Society of Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology, and Nutrition and the Transition of Care Task Force for ImproveCareNow.