Chronic Pain Webchat

Do you suffer from chronic pain?

Looking for new solutions? Experts from Penn State Neuroscience Institute will be here to answer questions about a new nerve stimulation therapy to treat lower body pain on Tuesday, September 19, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.



Vitaly Gordin, M.D.

Vitaly Gordin, M.D. graduated from Riga Medical School in Latvia, former U.S.S.R. Prior to coming to the U.S. he worked as an anesthesiologist in his native country. He completed anesthesia residency and fellowship in pain management at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. Dr. Gordin is a professor of anesthesiology at the Department of Anesthesiology and Perioperative Medicine at the Penn State Hershey Medical Center. He is Chief of the Chronic Pain Division and Medical Director of the Pain Clinic there. Dr. Godin’s clinical interests include comprehensive evaluation and treatment of patients with various pain conditions. In his practice Dr. Gordin is utilizing a broad range of interventional pain management procedures including Spinal Cord Stimulation.

Michael D. Sather, MD, FAANS

Michael D. Sather, MD, FAANS earned his medical degree from the University of Nebraska College of Medicine. He completed his neurosurgical residency at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska. He completed a fellowship in epilepsy surgery at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation. Dr. Sather is an associate professor of neurosurgery in the Department of Neurosurgery at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. He is the surgical director of the Epilepsy Center at Hershey Medical Center. Dr. Sather treats a variety of neurosurgical conditions, with particular emphasis on adult and pediatric epilepsy and other functional disorders, including the surgical treatment of pain disorders.