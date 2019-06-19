Colorectal Cancer Webchat

March is colorectal cancer awareness month.

Discuss risk, screening, diagnosis, and treatment of colorectal cancer. Join us Thursday, March 23, from 1 to 2 p.m. as specialists from Penn State Health respond to your questions live!



Walter A. Koltun, MD, FACS, FASCRS

Chief Division of Colon and Rectal Surgery

Walter A. Koltun, MD, chief, Division of Colon and Rectal Surgery at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, has led the division since its inception in the year 2000. Under his leadership, the division has grown to six full-time, board-certified colorectal surgeons, the largest colorectal surgery group in Pennsylvania, and one of the only groups in the country to perform single-site laparoscopy for colorectal cancer.Dr. Koltun founded and directs Penn State Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Center, a multidisciplinary treatment center focused on the care and cure of patients living with IBD. He presently holds the fully endowed Peter and Marshia Carlino Chair in Inflammatory Bowel Disease position.To date, he has raised more than 4 million dollars to support his research in inflammatory bowel disease. His research seeks to use genetic information to assist in surgical decision making to maximize patient outcomes.Dr. Koltun has received numerous awards attesting to his clinical effectiveness, mentorship and research from students, medical institutions and national professional organizations. He has been named a Castle-Connely Top Doctor and, since 2003, has repeatedly been listed in Best Doctors for General Surgery, Best Doctors for Colon and Rectal Surgery, and the Best Doctors in America.

Matthew T. Moyer, MD, MS

Associate Professor, Division of Gastroenterology

Matthew T. Moyer, MD, MS, associate professor, Division of Gastroenterology, Penn State Health Milton S. Medical Center and Penn State Cancer Institute, concentrates both clinically and in research on interventional endoscopy and gastrointestinal cancer.Dr. Moyer’s clinical practices focus on interventional endoscopy including ERCP, endoscopic ultrasound (EUS), endoscopic resection of limited GI tumors (EMR/ESD), transluminal endoscopy, and inflammatory bowel disease. Dr. Moyer also periodically staffs the free medical clinic at Bethesda Mission in Harrisburg.Dr. Moyer has authored more than 70 publications and is currently the principal investigator in a clinical trial developing EUS-guided ablation of pancreatic tumors, as well as a joint effort to develop EUS-guided ablation devices with Penn State Bioengineering.