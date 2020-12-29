2-year-old KJ Dyer cheered every step of the way in his new prosthetic leg by a Paralympic star

2-year-old KJ Dyer from Oklahoma tries on his prosthetic leg for the first time, all while being cheered on by a Paralympic star.

As KJ took his first steps on his prosthetic leg at Scott Sabolich Prosthetics in Oklahoma City, his parents had no idea they wouldn’t be taking this new journey alone.

Down at the other end of the hallway rooting KJ on, is Paralympian Blake Leeper, who took time out of his own prosthetic fitting session to cheer KJ on.

“I got my legs on now,” said Leeper. “Come on!”

Leeper showing little KJ his legs are the same. “You’re doing great! you’re doing awesome,” said Blake, encouraging KJ every step of the way.

At home just weeks later, KJ is getting around like an energetic 2-year-old. His mom, Chelsea, said, “you’re going so fast.”

“We had the opportunity to meet Blake Leeper and it was just an amazing experience for us as parents and for KJ getting to see somebody to inspire him.”

Leeper sending KJ this video message – “Keep fighting buddy. The next time I see you we’re going to race. You better be ready!”

Those words, from a champion, inspire the champion in KJ to keep up the good work.

Chelsea said KJ is “doing great and he only have to have the walker the first day and ever since we’ve been home, he’s been a very determined boy.”