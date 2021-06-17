2021 Founder’s Day at abc27

(WHTM) — Abc27 chose three local non-profits to assist for our parent company Nexstar’s Founder’s Day. Here’s how the day went.

Volunteers headed to Medard’s House, a non-profit Christian outreach that mentors teens in New Cumberland. It honors Medard Kowalski who passed away in a boating accident in 2014. “We have a lot of work, we were granted a building with four acres of property and what we need is a little bit of outdoor maintenance,” Board President and Kowalski’s son, Medard Kowalski Jr. said.

So the abc27 staff cut some grass along with mulching an weeding. “What you are doing is adding value to Medard’s House with the pristine look for the neighborhood,” Kowalski Jr. said. “You are coming here to help us. You are doing something for others. You are helping us with our mission and vision.”

In Lebanon County, Susquehanna Service Dogs is going through a transition. Its old kennel is being transformed. “The volunteers from abc27 have been so fantastic, we’ve had them moving heavy thing like dog food bags, different kinds of shelving, there is a whole crew inside painting our room where our dogs will be when we’re building the kennel,” Executive Director of SSD Deb Tack said.

“I think being a non-profit profit and helping other people and having other people coming to help us, it’s so fulfilling and we love everyone out here. I know they are working really hard but I am hoping they are having fun,” Tack said.

Meanwhile, back in abc27’s studio B, employees supported the United Way of the Capital Region and kids in our area by stuffing 300 breakfast bag. They were filled with shelf stable milk, cereal, fruit and more. “A project like this ensures they are going to have a nutritional, healthy start to their day,” UWCR representative Rae Lynn Cox said.

“I just think it is super important to give back to the community especially after the rough year we have had. Now is definitely the time to make a difference in our community,” abc27’s Sarah Kramer said.